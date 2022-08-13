

9 villages flooded in Noakhali

Nine villages of Nijhum Dwip union under Hatia upazila in Noakhali district have been inundated by tidal water. Roads and markets of this area have been submerged in water.



It was learnt that water started rising in these areas on Friday. Earlier, on Sunday (August 7) the tide started from afternoon. As a result, the river water in Hatia upazila rose by three to four feet.



Nijhum Dwip UP chairman Dinaz Uddin said that the communication system has broken down. Along with the main roads and markets, water had also entered many houses. As there was no embankment, Nijhum Island was easily flooded by tidal water. Aman paddy can also be severely damaged by the tide.



He further said about 40,000 people live in Nijhum Dwip. The union has no embankment. As a result, water starts entering this union from all sides at the time of tide.



Noakhali Water Development Board deputy assistant engineer Nurul Alam said due to the abnormal tide under the influence of the full moon, the lower areas were flooded. The water rose three to four feet higher than normal. Water may continue to rise for the next two days.

SR

