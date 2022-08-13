Turag junkshop explosion: All burn victims die







With the death of the remaining one, now all the burn victims from a junkshop chemical explosion in Rajabari Kamarpara area of Turag in Dhaka have died.



The last victim was Shahin Miah. Fifty per cent of his body parts have been burnt.





Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-charge Md Bachchu Mia confirmed Shahin's death quoting the doctors.





On August 6, eight persons were injured severely after a chemical blast occurred at the junkshop in Turag around 11:30 am.



The fire spread soon in the adjacent rickshaw garage.



Of the injured, the garage owner Gazi Majharul Islam, 47, rickshaw-pullers Masum Ali, 35, Mizanur, 35, Alamgir Hosain Ala, 23, Nur Hossain, 60, Al Amin, 30, and Shafiqul, 32, died.





