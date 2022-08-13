Video
Actor Sunerah makes a comeback with 'Shuklapakkha'

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 11:47 AM  Count : 231
Observer Online Desk

After a long hiatus, National Film Award-winning actress Sunerah has staged a return to the screen with web film 'Shuklapakkha’.

Vicky Zahed-directed Shuklapakkha was released on OTT platform Chorki on August 11. Besides Sunerah, Khayrul Bashar and Ziaul Roshan played significant roles in the web flick, UNB reports.

Talking about the film, Sunerah told reporters that 'Shuklapakkha' would retain the audience till its end.

“While selecting a story, I pay attention to the role that I’ll be playing. I try to understand the acting scope that a role will give me. 'Shuklapakkha' is such a film. The film has been made with utmost care. Now it’s up to the audience to judge the film,” Sunerah said.

The film starts with three girls going missing from a university. Monju thinks that Laboni too might be abducted, but isn’t sure whether he’ll be able to save her or not. 'Shuklapakkha' revolves around Monju’s efforts to save Laboni.

“My interest for 'Shuklapakkha' grew while I was reading the script. Vicky Zahed’s thriller means something else. I really like his direction. Besides, my co-stars have also done justice to their roles,” Sunerah said.

Responding to a question, Sunerah said that the real challenge for her was to appear in multiple looks.

“We had to shoot in a jungle for a scene. My whole body got affected due to insect bites during the shoot. I had to constantly fight with myself to keep working for the film, which was highly rewarding,” she said.

Other well-known actors, including Faruk Ahmed, Sharif Siraj and Abdullah Sentu, also starred in the film.

SR


Actor Sunerah makes a comeback with 'Shuklapakkha'
