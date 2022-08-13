Video
Saturday, 13 August, 2022
Tea workers across country on indefinite strike

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 11:15 AM  Count : 392
Observer Online Report

Bangladesh Tea Workers' Union begun their strike from Saturday morning for an indefinite period demanding an increase in their daily wages to Tk 300 from the existing Tk 120 per day.

The strike began at 6am where the tea workers from 167 tea gardens of the country took part.

The protesters brought out a procession and held a rally outside Lakkatura Tea Garden on the road to Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport. Tea plantation workers from Malnicherra, Khadimnagar, Kewachhara, Daldali, Jaflong and Lalakhal also joined the protests.

The protesters said they will continue the protests until the owners grant their raise.

Earlier on Friday, tea workers from various tea gardens in Moulvibazar abstained from work for two hours for the fourth consecutive day. They also carried out demonstrations and protest rallies to press home their demand.

Bijoy Hajra, President of Bangladesh Tea Workers' Union Balishira Valley and Organizing Secretary of the Union's Central Committee, said that rampant price hikes of daily essentials are making it impossible for the tea workers to run their families on a meager income of Tk 120 per day.

Though, the tea garden owners did not accept the workers' demand, they bound to go for an strong movement.

TF


