Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 11:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Seven-time winner Messi misses out on Ballon d'Or nomination

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 10:36 AM  Count : 409
Observer Online Desk

Seven-time winner Messi misses out on Ballon d'Or nomination

Seven-time winner Messi misses out on Ballon d'Or nomination



Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is among the 30 nominees on the shortlist for the prestigious men's Ballon d'Or trophy, organisers France Football magazine announced on Friday.

The French international has had an incredible season for Real Madrid, scoring 44 goals in 46 games and helping them win the Champions League and LaLiga, reports Reuters.

Seven times reigning winner Lionel Messi was not nominated for this year's Ballon d'Or for the first time since 2005 and nor was his Paris Saint-Germain team mate Neymar.

Other nominees are Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland - who has just joined the club from Borussia Dortmund - and last season's joint Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

Among the 20 players on the shortlist for the women's Ballon d'Or is Lyon's Ada Hegerberg, who won the inaugural award in 2018, and Barcelona's Alexia Putellas.

Arsenal striker Beth Mead, who won the European Championship with hosts England last month and was named the Player of the tournament, is also nominated.

The honour for the best player in the world will be presented on Oct 17. The trophy will now be awarded based on a regular season from August to July rather than a calendar year.

TF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shakib captain for Asia Cup, T20 World Cup
Seven-time winner Messi misses out on Ballon d'Or nomination
Barcelona sell off assets to make signings in attempt to restore glory days
Shakib cancels contract with Betwinner News
Quit Betwinner News or get out of national team: BCB to Shakib
Real beat Eintracht for UEFA Super Cup win
Ebadot's inclusion makes difference: Tamim
Bangladesh avoid whitewash beating Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI


Latest News
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Foreigners flock to Canada for monkeypox vaccine
North Korea lifts mask mandate
BFIU sought illegal money information from Swiss banks repeatedly: BB
Momen explains what he meant by 'paradise'
BNP’s petrol bomb terrorists to be resisted: Hasan
National Mourning Day observed at Bangladesh University
Framework done for commission to unearth Aug 15 plotters: Anisul
Ministers, MPs, AL leaders and workers live in paradise: GM Quader
DMP issues traffic guidelines for National Mourning Day
Most Read News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
UN chief calls for demilitarised zone at Ukraine nuclear plant
Barcelona sell off assets to make signings in attempt to restore glory days
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
Two Indians held with phensedyl in Lalmonirhat border
Man's hanging body recovered in Sirajganj
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Officials set to make public sealed Trump search warrant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft