

School girl commits suicide in Narayanganj

A school girl committed suicide at Fatulla upazila in Narayanganj district on Friday night.



The dead was Meem Akter, 14, daughter of Faisal Mia, a resident of Rasulpur area of the upazila.



Police said Meem committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her room due to a quarrel with her parents.



Later, her locals spotted her hanging and informed police.



Being informed police recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue for autopsy.



Fatulla Model Police Station OC Abdur Rauf confirmed the matter.

SR

