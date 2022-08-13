

Snake bite kills woman in Rajshahi

A woman was killed after being bitten by a snake at Charghat upazila in Rajshahi district on Friday.



Deceased was Sagori Begum, 38, wife of Akter Hossain, a resident of Baludia village under Shalua union of the upazila.



It was learnt that Sagori was cleaning her house in the morning. At that time a poisonous snake came out of hole and bit her leg.



Family members rescued her and rushed to Charghat Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

