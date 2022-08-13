Video
Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 11:08 PM
Home Countryside

Snake bite kills woman in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 9:50 AM
Observer Correspondent

Snake bite kills woman in Rajshahi

Snake bite kills woman in Rajshahi


A woman was killed after being bitten by a snake at Charghat upazila in Rajshahi district on Friday.

Deceased was Sagori Begum, 38, wife of Akter Hossain, a resident of Baludia village under Shalua union of the upazila.

It was learnt that Sagori was cleaning her house in the morning. At that time a poisonous snake came out of hole and bit her leg.

Family members rescued her and rushed to Charghat Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

SR


