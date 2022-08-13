10 injured as AL, BNP clash in Feni

FENI, Aug 12: At least 10 people were injured during a clash between the activists of Awami League and BNP at Zero Point in Feni on Friday. Police fired over 20 rounds of rubber bullets to control the situation.

Police said the clash ensued at around 3:00pm as AL men attacked BNP men. BNP staged a demonstration programme to protesting the recent

hike of fuel prices, transport fares and prices of all essential commodities. Witnesses said the clashing groups traded gunshots, leaving at least 10 people from both sides injured.

Police rushed to the spot, fired blank shots and tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. Awami League and BNP blamed each other for the incident.



