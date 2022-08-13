Husband confesses to killing female doc: RAB



Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday expounded that the husband confessed to killing his wife Dr Jannatul Nayeem Siddiqa, 27, in a hotel room in Dhaka city.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, the Director of Legal and Media Wing of RAB, while addressing a press conference at RAB Media Centre at Kawran Bazar in the capital said " After constant interrogation, Rezaul Karim Reza admitted that he took his wife to the hotel on the pretext of celebrating her birthday and then stabbed her before slitting her throat,"

Reza was arrested on Thursday night by RAB-2 and RAB-7 from Muradpur area in Chattogram city.

On Wednesday night, Jannatul's throat-slit body was recovered by Kalabagan police from a room on the third-floor of Family Service Apartment at Panthapath in the capital. Dozens of scars were found all over her body.

Jannatul was undertaking

gynaecology training from Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) after obtaining MBBS degree from Maghbazar Community Medical College in Dhaka. On the following day, a case was filed at Kalabagan Police Station accusing Reza, based on a complaint filed by the victim's father.

Rezaul, designated as a senior executive at a private company, hails from Cox's Bazar. RAB seized Reza's blood-stained clothes and the victim's cell phone from his possession after the arrest.

According to Rezaul's confession, he and Jannatul came close to each other after they developed a love affair with each other on Facebook in 2019 and got married secretly in October 2020. As their families were uninformed about the marriage, they used to meet and live at different residential hotels in the capital introducing them as husband and wife.

"Jannatul and Rezaul often used to fight over the latter's extramarital affairs as counselling and discussions on the matter failed to reconcile the issue. Consequently, Reza planned to murder his wife to get rid of her," said the RAB officer.

He said the evidence of their love affairs was found searching Rezaul's phone call list.

On August 10, Reza took her to the hotel to celebrate her birthday, got into a planned fight and then stabbed Jannatul with a knife and later slit her throat, according to RAB.

Following the crime, the accused left the hotel room locking the door from outside and fled to Chattogram by bus, said RAB. Legal action against the accused is underway, said Commander Khandaker.





