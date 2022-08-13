Son's murder turns accident death, smells father

Law enforces are yet to find out the clue of Md Arif Mahamud Sumon, a Planning Commission computer operator, who suffered head injuries after a mysterious bike accident on June 9.

Ali Akbar, father of the victim said on that night, he left the house on a motorcycle. In connection to road accident, he said that his son was missing. Ali Akbar kept a general diary with Tejgaon Shilpanchal Police Station reporting that his son was missing. The next day Ali Akbar received a call from an unknown number and was informed that his son was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Later, Ali rushed at DMCH and shifted his son to private hospital in the capital. There he underwent a brain operation. Suman recovered somewhat. Then Suman told her mother Shaheenur Akhtar that, "Mom, I never had any motorcycle accident, as soon as I recover, I will tell you everything."

But he fell ill again last month. He was rushed to

Popular Hospital, Dhanmondi. He died in the late night of July 25 the next day while undergoing treatment in the ICU.

A locally influential drug trader might be behind the killing and had an alleged hand behind twisting the case, family members told the Daily Observer.

While Suman's burial preparations were taken in Tejgaon area, SI Enamul of Hatirjheel police station appeared there. But when they asked for help when Suman went missing, they were informed that there was no report of any road accidents in Hatirjheel area on the day Suman disappeared.

Suman studied engineering at a private university in Sonagaon. Suman lived with his family in a government quarter at Tejgaon area and worked as a Computer Operator under Joint Secretary in Planning Commission of Planning Ministry.

His family believes that his son was hit all over the body, including the head and it's a premeditated murder. However, attempts have been made to show the matter as a motorcycle accident. But Suman's bike did not have sign of accident.

In this regard, SI of Tejgaon Shilpanchal police station and investigation officer of that GD of Ali Akbar, Monir Hossain said, it is a case of road accident. Suman was injured in a motorcycle accident. Later people rescued him and sent him to DMCH.





