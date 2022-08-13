Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 8:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Son's murder turns accident death, smells father

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173
Staff Correspondent

Law enforces are yet to find out the clue of Md Arif  Mahamud Sumon, a Planning Commission computer operator, who suffered head injuries after a mysterious bike accident on June 9.
Ali Akbar, father of the victim said on that night, he left the house on a motorcycle. In connection to road accident, he said that his son was missing. Ali Akbar kept a general diary with Tejgaon Shilpanchal Police Station reporting that his son was missing. The next day Ali Akbar received a call from an unknown number and was informed that his son was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
Later, Ali rushed at DMCH and shifted his son to private hospital in the capital. There he underwent a brain operation.  Suman recovered somewhat. Then Suman told her mother Shaheenur Akhtar that, "Mom, I never had any motorcycle accident, as soon as I recover, I will tell you everything."
But he fell ill again last month. He was rushed to
Popular Hospital, Dhanmondi. He died in the late night of July 25 the next day while undergoing treatment in the ICU.
A locally influential drug trader might be behind the killing and had an alleged hand behind twisting the case, family members told the Daily Observer.
While Suman's burial preparations were taken in Tejgaon area, SI Enamul of Hatirjheel police station appeared there. But when they asked for help when Suman went missing, they were informed that there was no report of any road accidents in Hatirjheel area on the day Suman disappeared.
Suman studied engineering at a private university in Sonagaon. Suman lived with his family in a government quarter at Tejgaon area and worked as a Computer Operator under Joint Secretary in Planning Commission of Planning Ministry.
His family believes that his son was hit all over the body, including the head and it's a premeditated murder. However, attempts have been made to show the matter as a motorcycle accident. But Suman's bike did not have sign of accident.
In this regard, SI of Tejgaon Shilpanchal police station and investigation officer of that GD of Ali Akbar, Monir Hossain said, it is a case of road accident. Suman was injured in a motorcycle accident. Later people rescued him and sent him to DMCH.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 injured as AL, BNP clash in Feni
Husband confesses to killing female doc: RAB
Salman Rushdie attacked, wounded at New York event
Son's murder turns accident death, smells father
DMCH interns go on strike
Warning signal no-3 is in force at seaports
5 killed, several others injured in separate accidents
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara


Latest News
Officials set to make public sealed Trump search warrant
One killed, three injured in Ctg road accident
Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
BNP won't find way to flee if AL takes to street: Quader
Low-lying areas of 15 coastal districts face flood risk
Tidal surge inundates parts of Sundarbans
53 more dengue patients hospitalised
'Boat of development' now heading towards Sri Lanka: GM Quader
First UN ship for Ukrainian grain to dock Friday
Man held for killing his wife in Savar
Most Read News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
UN chief calls for demilitarised zone at Ukraine nuclear plant
Barcelona sell off assets to make signings in attempt to restore glory days
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Two Indians held with phensedyl in Lalmonirhat border
Man's hanging body recovered in Sirajganj
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft