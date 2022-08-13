Video
Home Front Page

DMCH interns go on strike

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Staff Correspondent


Intern doctors at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) have decided to abstain from work for an indefinite period to protest against the failure of the police to arrest those who attacked one of their peers Sajjad Hossain on Monday.
Patients those who are coming to the hospital for treatment are facing problems for this reason.
On Friday, it was seen that the number of patients was the same as any other day. Admitted patients were also in significant numbers but none of the intern doctors were there to provide assistance. This is disrupting medical services severely.
Brigadier General Md Nazmul Haque, Director of DMCH, said, "There are some problems due to lack of intern doctors but we have taken measures so that the patients do not have to face any problems to continue the uninterrupted services."
When asked whether any action is being taken in the case of the beating of the intern doctor, he said, "We are discussing with intern doctors, administration and Dhaka University. Action will be taken soon in this regard."
The intern doctors of the hospital started a strike from 12:00pm on Thursday as the culprits could not be identified even after 48 hours of the incident. They are supposed to give a memorandum to the police chief (IGP) on Saturday.
In a press release signed by Dr Mohiuddin Jilani, President of Dhaka Medical College Hospital's Intern Physician Council and General Secretary Dr Maruf Ul Ahsan,it was informed that on Thursday afternoon on August 8 at 9:00pm, some students of Dhaka University brutally attacked Sajjad Hossain at the central Shaheed Minar premises for no reason.
Dr Mohiuddin told the media that it has been 48 hours since the incident but the administration has not been able to identify the culprits. That is why we announced an indefinite strike. Our strike will continue until the culprits are identified and legal action is taken.


