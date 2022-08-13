Warning signal no-3 is in force at seaports

The low pressure in India's Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas has become weak that causes less influence in the weather pattern of the respective areas.

However, due to its effect, there is an excess of air pressure difference in the North Bay of Bengal and the coastal areas of Bangladesh on Friday.

Due to this, Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports have been asked to show local warning signal number three.

A warning issued by the Meteorological Department on Friday (August 12) asked fishing boats and trawlers in the northern Bay of Bengal to remain cautious near the coast until further notice.

The warning also said that under the influence of full moon and pressure difference, the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagarhat, Jhalkathai, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barisal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and their remote islands

along with chars are normal.

May be inundated by wind-driven tides 2 to 4 feet higher than high tide.

Meteorologist Kha Hafizur Rahman told the Daily Observer that there is a possibility of rain in all the eight divisions of the country. May places in Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram Divisions, some places in Dhaka and Sylhet Divisions and one or two places in Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh Divisions with temporary gusty winds may experience light to moderate rain and thundershowers.

At the same time, there may be moderate heavy rainfall in some parts of the southern part of the country.

Also, the daytime temperature may increase slightly in the southern part of the country and remain almost unchanged elsewhere. The meteorologist also said that the night temperature may remain almost unchanged.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast for the next 24 hours from 9:00am on Friday (August 12) said that Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram Divisions will experience light to light gusty winds at many places, Dhaka and Sylhet Divisions and two or two places in Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions.

Moderate rain or thundershowers are possible. Along with this, there may be moderate heavy rainfall somewhere in the southern part of the country.









