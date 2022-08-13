Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Warning signal no-3 is in force at seaports

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Staff Correspondent

The low pressure in India's Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas has become weak that causes less influence in the weather pattern of the respective areas.
However, due to its effect, there is an excess of air pressure difference in the North Bay of Bengal and the coastal areas of Bangladesh on Friday.
Due to this, Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports have been asked to show local warning signal number three.
A warning issued by the Meteorological Department on Friday (August 12) asked fishing boats and trawlers in the northern Bay of Bengal to remain cautious near the coast until further notice.
The warning also said that under the influence of full moon and pressure difference, the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagarhat, Jhalkathai, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barisal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and their remote islands
along with chars are normal.
May be inundated by wind-driven tides 2 to 4 feet higher than high tide.
Meteorologist Kha Hafizur Rahman told the Daily Observer that there is a possibility of rain in all the eight divisions of the country. May places in Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram Divisions, some places in Dhaka and Sylhet Divisions and one or two places in Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh Divisions with temporary gusty winds may experience light to moderate rain and thundershowers.
At the same time, there may be moderate heavy rainfall in some parts of the southern part of the country.
Also, the daytime temperature may increase slightly in the southern part of the country and remain almost unchanged elsewhere. The meteorologist also said that the night temperature may remain almost unchanged.
Meanwhile, the weather forecast for the next 24 hours from 9:00am on Friday (August 12) said that Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram Divisions will experience light to light gusty winds at many places, Dhaka and Sylhet Divisions and two or two places in Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions.
Moderate rain or thundershowers are possible. Along with this, there may be moderate heavy rainfall somewhere in the southern part of the country.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 injured as AL, BNP clash in Feni
Husband confesses to killing female doc: RAB
Salman Rushdie attacked, wounded at New York event
Son's murder turns accident death, smells father
DMCH interns go on strike
Warning signal no-3 is in force at seaports
5 killed, several others injured in separate accidents
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara


Latest News
Officials set to make public sealed Trump search warrant
One killed, three injured in Ctg road accident
Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
BNP won't find way to flee if AL takes to street: Quader
Low-lying areas of 15 coastal districts face flood risk
Tidal surge inundates parts of Sundarbans
53 more dengue patients hospitalised
'Boat of development' now heading towards Sri Lanka: GM Quader
First UN ship for Ukrainian grain to dock Friday
Man held for killing his wife in Savar
Most Read News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
UN chief calls for demilitarised zone at Ukraine nuclear plant
Barcelona sell off assets to make signings in attempt to restore glory days
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Two Indians held with phensedyl in Lalmonirhat border
Man's hanging body recovered in Sirajganj
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft