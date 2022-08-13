Video
Home Front Page

5 killed, several others injured in separate accidents

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

At least five people were killed including a policeman and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Rangpur, Dinajpur and Chattogram.
In Dhaka, A police constable was crushed under the wheels of a train in Khilkhet area in the capital on Thursday night.
The deceased was Yamin Ahmed, 26, son of Nurul Islam, hailed from Brahmanbaria district. He used to work at Police Order Management (POM) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
Dhaka Biman Bandar Railway Police Outpost Sub-Inspector (SI) Kamrul Hasan said a train ran him over when Yamin was walking through the railway track and talking on his mobile phone, leaving him dead on the spot.
On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, SI Kamrul added.
Our Dinajpur Correspondent added that Kawsar Ahmed (12) from Birol upazila of the district, was killed after a truck hit a motorcycle at Shankarpur village around 11:00am.
Fakhul Islam, Officer-in-charge of Birol Police Station said that the accident happened when Kawsar along with his father Mohammad Alam was going towards Balapukur village on the motorcycle soon from their house. Police seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.     In Dinajpur's Bechaganj upazila, another 12-year-old, Partha Kumar Das, died after a truck of a courier service hit a motorcycle while he along with a relative was going to visit a local temple in Daspara area around 11:30am, according to police.
Our Rangpur Correspondent added that a woman was killed after a sand-laden truck hit her from behind while she was walking beside a road at Jafarpara village in Pirganj upazila  on Friday  morning.
The deceased was identified as Nurjahan Begum, 40, wife of Saiful Mia of Jafarpara village, said Ratan Sarma, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence of Pirganj upazila of Rangpur.
Our Chattogram Staff Correspondent added that a private car driver was killed when hit by another truck from behind at Sitakunda in Chattogram. Three more were injured in this incident. The accident took place on Friday morning in the Barbakunda area of the upazila. The deceased was identified as Md Forkan, son of Jalal Ahmad of Boalkhali.
The injured are Arafat Hossain, Shahidul Islam and Jahanara Begum of Begumganj Upazila of Noakhali.


