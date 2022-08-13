Video
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum along with Radwan Mujib Siddiq, Bangabandhu's grandson at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Friday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum along with Radwan Mujib Siddiq, Bangabandhu's grandson at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Friday. PHOTO: PID

GOPALGANJ, Aug 12: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj.
She placed a wreath at Bangabandhu's grave at 10:45am and stood there for a while in solemn silence as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of Bangladesh's independence. He was assassinated by some disgruntled army men on the dreadful night
of August 15, 1975 along with most members of his family.
A contingent of Army soldiers presented guard of honour and played bugle on the occasion.
The Premier offered fateha and raised hands in prayer seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Bangabandhu.
PM Hasina started from Ganabhaban at 8:00am for her ancestral home in Tungipara by road. She crossed the Padma Bridge for the second time after its opening and paid a total of Tk 25,750 toll at the Mawa toll plaza.
Enroute to Tungipara the PM's motorcade briefly paused on the bridge.    -UNB


PM pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara


