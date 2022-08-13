Gruelling life of the elderly in the country



A rickshaw puller fell down from his rickshaw and fainted in front of Bangladesh Bank in the city's Motijheel area amid the blistering heat wave scorching the city dwellers recently. PHOTO: OBSERVER

He was bleeding from his forehead and the blood mixed up with the water his fellow members sprinkled on his face and head to revive him.

After some time, this destitute elderly rickshaw- puller got back sense and started breathing very slowly; it seemed he just came back from the death's door.

"I have been sick over the last one weak due to excessive heat. I do not feel like coming out to rickshaw

driving in this sizzling weather but I do not have other options open," said Nur Mia.

Nur Mia has three sons and two daughters, all are married and like him they are also struggling for bread and butter in various parts of Dhaka city.

"I do not blame them because they are not fully capable of handling their own families. How can they extend their hands to help me?" he told the Daily Observer while talking with this correspondent on Thursday.

Like him, Hanif Hossain, 72, was seen pulling rickshaw in the heavy rains on Friday morning. Rain water rolled down his head, cheeks and beard and he was shivering in the cold that gave a clear indication that he would fall sick soon.

When this correspondent approached him and asked why he was doing such hard work instead of taking rest at home, he said all his children had abandoned him when he got old.

"My grown up children treated me well as long as I was able to earn sufficient money and provided monetary help. They just left me when they found me and my wife as a family burden," he told the Daily Observer while tears were rolling down from his eyes.

Hossain is now living in the Karail Slum (one of largest slums in Bangladesh) along with his wife Kulsum Begum, 65, who is also suffering from Asthma and very often he has to take her to the hospital too that also adds more financial burden to his meagre savings.

This is a socio-demographic feature of the extreme poor families in Bangladesh where elderly poor people like Nur Mia and Hanif Hossain grapple more with this poverty on a daily basis.

Most of them are found to be working in the construction sector and agriculture sectors. A bulk of them work as rickshaw- pullers and engage in other hazardous work for survival.

It is reported that around 95 percent of the elderly people in Bangladesh have health problems- mostly multisystem impairment.

They mostly suffer from weakness, failing eyesight, hearing loss, hypertension, diabetes, heart diseases and other old age related illnesses including dementia, Alzheimer diseases, etc.

Elderly population in the context of Bangladesh has been defined as those who have reached 60 years of age. At present, the global population of senior citizens is growing significantly faster than the population as a whole.

It could be speculated that in the next 25 years, the elderly population will continue to grow more rapidly than other age groups.

In 2017, the average life expectancy was 71.52 in Bangladesh, whereas it was 67.7 years in 2010, and 70.4 was in 2013.

The percentage of aged population in the world was about 5 percent (7.3 million), which might reach 7 percent (14.6 million), of the total population by the year 2015. It means more aged people would require more medical and sociological facilities.

However, various researches and first hand experiences show that at present the elderly people have become more prone to being abused by the young generation.

Although the country is having a tremendous law like Maintenance of Parents Act which was enacted for giving maintenance to parents by the children.

There is specific legislation to pursue legal action for maintenance rights of the parents.

The law ensures the right to food, clothes, shelter, medical facilities for parents and grandparents (section 2 and 4).

According to this law, in case of separate living of the parents, the children are responsible to give them a reasonable amount of money from their daily, monthly or yearly ( section 7) income. The law also ensures the parents' maintenance is equal responsibility of male and female children.

Dr Mehtab Khanam, Professor of Psychology Department of Dhaka University, said we see drastic change especially the transformation of society from the joint family to the surge in nuclear family has brought so much change in the mind of the people.

"Now the new generation lacks a higher level of consciousness. This consciousness is the core of the human quality. Within us it creates moral values, principles, and kindness. Consciousness comes with a great deal of responsibility but, unfortunately, our new generation is avoiding such acts and catering to personal interest. This is totally a chaotic situation and creates such a human situation in which , for instance, an elderly person is not being taken care of by his or her own children," she said while talking with this correspondent over phone. Asked what consequences can occur due to such a situation, she said that when these elderly people live alone without close family ties they fall in loneliness and depression.

"People should not be neglected because they are aging, government and non-government organizations, social scientists should come forward to take care and give respect to elderly people in Bangladesh," she said.

Professor Sadeka Halim, Dean, Department of Sociology, University of Dhaka, said that in agro based Bangladesh traditional society was composed mostly of joint families.

"In this family structure senior citizens were highly respected with regards to moral education. The family bond in Bangladesh was strong previously but it is gradually breaking in the present day situation, and unfortunately, we have witnessed these values are vanishing once the joint families have started splitting into nuclear families. Such change created huge challenges to our older people in our society," she added.

She also underlined the rise of urbanization along with modernization is also responsible for creating the demand for nuclear families in our society too.

Talking about the bad impact of such situation of the elderly people, she also noted that such age discrimination either by the state or by the society would create social, physical and economic insecurity.

Asked what steps should be taken, she said that more awareness, health and welfare programmes should be initiated, continued and implemented so that senior citizens get to live a peaceful and enjoyable lives.

Barrister Sara Hossain, an eminent human rights activist said that older persons as senior citizens deserve more attention and care from the state as well as the society.

"But unfortunately their rights are not being ensured extensively in Bangladesh. The problem underlines the fact that this issue is not prioritized at the policy level and that the laws in place are not properly implemented," she said.

She also noted that the government should adopt the Madrid Plan of Action towards achieving the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development of all citizens including the elderly people so that they can pass their later life with respect, dignity and peace.

However, while talking with the Daily Observer, the State Minister for Social Welfare, Asraf Ali Khan Khasru, said that the Bangladesh government has adopted certain policies, the National Policy on Aging (NAP), to ensure the dignity, social security, healthcare, etc. of the country's senior citizens.

"It has allocated some funds for the non government institute called Bangladesh Association for the Aged and Institute for Geriatric Medicine (BAAIGM) and initiated the old age allowance programme. Many non-government organizations are also taking up programmes focusing on older people," he said.







