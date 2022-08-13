Video
Bangladeshis live a life as if in heaven: Momen

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202

SYLHET, Aug 12: People in Bangladesh are "living a life as if in heaven", compared to the rest of the world hit by the economic crisis, according to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.
Momen lauded Bangladesh's economic resilience and denounced those who drew a parallel with Sri Lanka, a South Asian neighbour roiled by the economic crisis.
"They do so to spread panic among people. It's a worthless comment. The Bangladesh economy is in good shape," Momen said on Friday, after a meeting on the planned expansion of MAG Osmani International Airport in Sylhet.
He also spoke on Bangladesh's request seeking information on Swiss bank accounts used allegedly for money laundering.
On Wednesday, Swiss Ambassador Nathalie Chuard said the Bangladesh
government did not ask for any specific information on the Swiss bank accounts of its citizens.
"We have provided the government all available information on how to reach an agreement on these matters, but no request has been submitted regarding particular funds," she said at an event organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh.
Momen accused the Swiss ambassador of lying a day after the remarks were made.
"The main problem is that the countries do not want to provide information on bank accounts used for money laundering when asked," he said while answering a question on Bangladesh's stance about seeking information on Swiss bank accounts.
The foreign ministry and Bangladesh Bank had previously sought information stating the names of 67 people from the Swiss bank, the minister said.
"The bank authorities provided information on one single person at that time. Information was sought several times later, but their envoy is saying that we did not seek information."
He urged the Swiss ambassador not to provide misinformation stating that Switzerland is a friend of Bangladesh.    
   - bdnews24.com


