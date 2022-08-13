Video
Rice, all essentials’ prices shoot up in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Aug 12: Prices of all essentials including rice and edible oil have continued to increase day by day in the port city market. The businessmen attributed the reasons to the fuel price hike.
According to traders prices of rice marked a sharp rise by Tk 400 per 50kg bag in the market on Thursday within two weeks after the rise of fuel price.
The sources said that on Thursday in the wholesale market of Chattogram -- Khatunganj and Chaktai  -- a 50kg bag of Zirashail is selling at Tk 3600, while it was sold at Tk 3200 per bag last week, coarse (Atap) is now selling at Tk 2200, while it was sold at Tk 1800 last week, Miniket is now selling at Tk 2,500 per bag, Pijam is selling at Tk 2600, Kataribhog at Tk 3,700.
Besides, the prices of edible oil in the Chattogram market also marked a rise despite reduction by the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association.
According to local market sources, one litre bottled soyabean oil is now selling at Tk 200, 2 litres bottle is now selling at Tk 380 and 5 litres bottled is selling at Tk 920.
Earlier, the Association reduced the price of bottled soybean by Tk 14 to 185 per liter and open soybean oil at Tk 166 per liter and 5 liters of bottled soybean oil at Tk 910     effective from July 21.
Prices of all other essentials also marked a sharp rise in Chattogram market. Broiler chicken is now selling at Tk 190 per kg from Tk 150, one dozen of egg is now selling at Tk 145 from Tk 125 last week, sugar is now selling at Tk 84 per kg, ata is now selling at Tk 58 per kg from Tk 52 of last week, flour is now selling at Tk 74 per kg, Green chilli is selling at Tk 300 per kg.


« PreviousNext »

