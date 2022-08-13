Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 8:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Passengers survive as trawler sinks after collision with cargo ship in N’ganj

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163

NARAYANGANJ, Aug 12: A trawler ferrying passengers has sunk in the river Dhaleshwari after a collision with a cargo vessel in Narayanganj's Fatulla.
But there were no casualties in the incident, which occurred near the Baktabali ferry terminal around 3:30am on Friday, according to Abdullah Al Arefin, Deputy Assistant Director of Narayanganj fire service.
"The trawler was crossing the Dhaleswari River with around 20 passengers onboard. It was approaching the shore when it was hit by a cargo ship." However, all the passengers on the trawler were able to swim ashore, Arefin added. With the trawler nearing the terminal, its driver Amjad Hossain said he was collecting fares when the cargo ship struck the vessel. Passengers then jumped into the river and swam to safety.
"Fire service divers came and conducted a three-hour long search operation. But they did not find anyone. No one was reported missing either."     -bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Passengers survive as trawler sinks after collision with cargo ship in N’ganj
Govt to be swept away by people’s tsunami: Fakhrul
Biman’s flight on Sylhet-New York route soon: Mahbub
GM Quader calls for white paper on corruption in the energy sector
Man held over trader’s murder at Uttara ATM booth
2 more Covid deaths, 218 cases reported
If AL takes to streets, BNP won’t find escape route: Quader
53 more dengue patients hospitalised


Latest News
Officials set to make public sealed Trump search warrant
One killed, three injured in Ctg road accident
Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
BNP won't find way to flee if AL takes to street: Quader
Low-lying areas of 15 coastal districts face flood risk
Tidal surge inundates parts of Sundarbans
53 more dengue patients hospitalised
'Boat of development' now heading towards Sri Lanka: GM Quader
First UN ship for Ukrainian grain to dock Friday
Man held for killing his wife in Savar
Most Read News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
UN chief calls for demilitarised zone at Ukraine nuclear plant
Barcelona sell off assets to make signings in attempt to restore glory days
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Two Indians held with phensedyl in Lalmonirhat border
Man's hanging body recovered in Sirajganj
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft