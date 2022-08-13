Govt to be swept away by people’s tsunami: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Government creates a tentative political environment in the country and wants shows to the international community that, they can ensure neutral election by using Electronic Voting Machines (EVM). Monstrous Awami League's fall is inevitable as people have woken up. People will take over the streets with a mass wave, triggering a tsunami."

He has made the comments at a rally organized by the Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad in front of the National Press Club in the city on Friday.

The rally organized to protest surge in price of fuel oil and daily commodities, load shedding, killing of BNP leaders and demanding unconditional release of the BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

He also questioned over the government's present attitude and said, "Government does not make any impediment at our programmes, because of the international pressure. It is their disguise. They deceive with the people of the country and international community."

"Before the general election the fascist Awami League will take off their mask and again torture and kill the oppositions," BNP Secretary General added.

Fakhrul demanded unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, withdraw false cases against 3.5 million BNP leaders and activists, resign of the government before general elections by handing over power to a neutral government at his speech.

Fakhrul said, "Our aim is to establish a people's government in the country. For this cancelling the parliament a new Election Commission (EC) should be establish to conduct a neutral government."

In order to bring back democracy in the country the BNP leader urged to BNP activists to unite people and raise protest against the government.

Fakhrul expects, anti people decisions will accelerate the dawn fall of the Awami League government.

Mentioning that, "There is no alternative of the raise protest against the government in the street," BNP Secretary General said, "The government has jeopardize our nationality and the achievement of our ancestors. In order to save our country for our future generation we have to protest on the street."







