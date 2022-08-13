GM Quader calls for white paper on corruption in the energy sector

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Friday demanded that a white paper on corruption in the energy sector be published.

"The people of the country want to know how many thousands of crores of takas of corruption have been committed in the energy sector every year. Who are involved in the corruption?" he said.

Speaking at the council Jatiya Party's Mirpur and Shahali Thana units at the Eidgah Ground on National Zoo Road in the capital's Mirpur area, GM Quader also said a list of those involved in the corruption should be published to bring them to justice.

He said they also want to know the list of those who are siphoning off thousands of crores of takas abroad every year. The money launderers should be brought to justice."

The Jatiya Party chief alleged that Tk4 lakh crores were deposited from Bangladesh to Swiss banks last year. "The government is putting itself under questions by not disclosing the money launderers' information."

He accused the government of favouring the offenders by not taking action against the corrupt and money launderers.

"The common people think that the current government is not disclosing the information of corruption to save the influential persons and the ruling party leaders," the Jatiya Party chairman observed.

He said that some ruling party leaders look for conspiracy even if Jatiya Party talks about the interests of the country.

"As we said, the country is going to be a failed state like Sri Lanka, we're called fools. But why is the entire country now facing loadshedding? Why has the price of the dollar increased so much? Why has the price of fuel increased so much?" GM Quader said. -UNB







