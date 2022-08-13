Man held over trader’s murder at Uttara ATM booth



Abdus Samad, 38, (right) a mugger was arrested on charges of stabbing a businessman (Sharif Ullah, left) to death inside an ATM booth at Uttara in the city on Friday. photo : Observer

Locals detained the snatcher Abdus Samad, 38, and handed over him to the police after the incident, said Uttara West Police Station OC Mohammad Mohsin.

The killing took place at Dutch-Bangla Bank ATM booth located at Sonargaon Janapath Road at Uttara Sector-11 around 12:30am.

According to sources the snatcher all of a sudden attacked on the right side of the trader's throat with a sharp knife when he was withdrawing cash from the booth on the way of returning to his home, leaving him critically injured.

At one stage, Sharif fell down on the floor and the security guard of the ATM booth shouted and detained the snatcher with the help of locals when he tried to flee. The victim's family lodged a case in this regard with the police station.

















