53 more dengue patients hospitalised

The country confirmed 53 more dengue - a viral infection - cases in the 24 hours to Friday morning.

Fifty new patients were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and three outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Three hundred and forty-six dengue patients, including 274 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

Thursday, this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to 16 with one more death reported from Dhaka.

Of all the deceased, 10 were reported from Cox's Bazar and six from Dhaka.

On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease. In July, it recorded 1,571 dengue cases and nine deaths. -UNB













