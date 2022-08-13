Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 8:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

World’s biggest ice sheet could cause huge sea rise without action: Study

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Staff Correspondent

The world's biggest ice sheet could cause "several metres" of sea-level rise over centuries if the global temperature rises more than 2oC, according to a British study published Wednesday.
Researchers at Durham University concluded that if global greenhouse emissions remain high, the melting East Antarctica Ice Sheet (EAIS) could cause nearly half a metre of sea-level rise by 2100. Their analysis was published in the scientific journal Nature.
If emissions remain high beyond that, the EAIS could contribute around one to three metres to global sea levels by 2300 and two to five metres by 2500, they said.
However, if emissions were dramatically reduced, EAIS could contribute around two centimetres of sea level rise by 2100, according to the assessment. This would represent far less than the ice loss expected from Greenland and West Antarctica.
"A key conclusion from our analysis is that the fate of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet remains very much in our hands," said lead author Chris Stokes, from Durham University's Department of Geography.
"This ice sheet is by far the largest on the planet, containing the equivalent of 52 metres of sea level and it's really important that we do not awaken this sleeping giant.
"Restricting global temperature increases to below the 2oC limit set by the Paris Climate Agreement should mean that we avoid the worst-case scenarios or perhaps even halt the melting of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet and therefore limit its impact on global sea level rise," he added.
The study did note that the worst scenarios projected were "very unlikely".
World leaders agreed at the 2015 UN Climate Change Conference in Paris to limit global warming to well below 2oC and pursue efforts to limit the rise to 1.5oC.
The research team, which included scientists from the UK, Australia, France and the US analysed how the ice sheet responded to past warm periods when making their predictions.
They ran computer simulations to model the effects of different greenhouse gas emission levels and temperatures on the ice sheet by the years 2100, 2300 and 2500. They found evidence to suggest that three million years ago, when temperatures were around 2-4oC higher than present, part of the EAIS "collapsed and contributed several metres to sea-level rise".
"Even as recently as 400,000 years ago -- not that long ago on geological timescales -- there is evidence that a part of the EAIS retreated 700 km inland in response to only 1-2oC of global warming," they added.
Nerilie Abram, a co-author of the study from the Australian National University in Canberra, warned the sheet "isn't as stable and protected as we once thought."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Passengers survive as trawler sinks after collision with cargo ship in N’ganj
Govt to be swept away by people’s tsunami: Fakhrul
Biman’s flight on Sylhet-New York route soon: Mahbub
GM Quader calls for white paper on corruption in the energy sector
Man held over trader’s murder at Uttara ATM booth
2 more Covid deaths, 218 cases reported
If AL takes to streets, BNP won’t find escape route: Quader
53 more dengue patients hospitalised


Latest News
Officials set to make public sealed Trump search warrant
One killed, three injured in Ctg road accident
Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
BNP won't find way to flee if AL takes to street: Quader
Low-lying areas of 15 coastal districts face flood risk
Tidal surge inundates parts of Sundarbans
53 more dengue patients hospitalised
'Boat of development' now heading towards Sri Lanka: GM Quader
First UN ship for Ukrainian grain to dock Friday
Man held for killing his wife in Savar
Most Read News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
UN chief calls for demilitarised zone at Ukraine nuclear plant
Barcelona sell off assets to make signings in attempt to restore glory days
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Two Indians held with phensedyl in Lalmonirhat border
Man's hanging body recovered in Sirajganj
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft