2 Indians held with smuggled drugs in Lalmonirhat

LALMONIRHAT, Aug 12: Two Indian nationals have been apprehended with smuggled drugs near the international border in Lalmonirhat, police said on Friday.

The arrestees have been identified as Hossain Ali and Jahangir Alam, said Shaha Alam, Officer-in-Charge of Hatibandha police station.

The accused were arrested on Thursday night from near the Gendukuri border of Tongbhanga union in Hatibandha upazila during a drive, said the OC.

"Some 100 bottles of phensedyl have been seized from their possession," he said. The arrestees were booked and produced in a court that sent them to judicial custody, OC Shaha said. -UNB