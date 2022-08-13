Video
Journalist role vital to bring fistula patients under treatment

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

RAJSHAHI, August 12: Sensible and effective role of the journalists, working in print, electronic and online media, can be the best ways of bringing the patients suffering from obstetric fistula under treatment and rehabilitation.
The patients are getting the support of treatment and rehabilitation free of cost as many of the government and non-government organisations concerned are working in this field setting the target of freeing the country from obstetric fistula by 2030.
So, utmost emphasis should be given on reaching the messages about the cost-free treatment and rehabilitation facilities to the patients suffering from the disease in different parts of the region, particularly in its remote and hard-to-reach areas.
Experts and development activists came up with the observation while addressing an advocacy meeting with print and electronic media journalists on obstetric fistula at Taz Community Centre in Puthiya upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
UNFPA Bangladesh and Lamb Hospital hosted the meeting under the FRReI project titled "Elimination of Genital Fistula by Capturing, Treating, Rehabilitating and Reintegrating in Bangladesh" sensitizing the media personnel on how to remove the sufferings of the patients.
LAMB Project Manager Mahatab Liton, its Deputy Project Manager Dr Tahamina Khatun and District Coordinator Ruhul amin Mridha addressed the meeting as resource persons disseminating their expertise on the issue.
The attending journalists were told that obstetric fistula is one of the most serious and tragic childbirth injuries. A hole between the birth canal and bladder and or rectum, it is caused by prolonged, obstructed labour without access to timely, high-quality medical treatment.
It leaves women with incontinence problems, and often leads to chronic medical problems, depression, social isolation and deepening poverty.
However, the problem is preventable with the correct medical assistance and its occurrence is a violation of human rights and a reminder of gross inequities. So, concerted efforts of all authorities concerned, including the media, has become crucial to mitigate the problem.    BSS


