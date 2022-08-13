Destitute can be buried at Tk 100 in DNCC controlled graveyards

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) fixed the fees of graveyard registration at Taka 500 for general people while it's only Taka 100 for the destitute.

The city corporation fixed the fees after a decision was reached at the 14th corporation meeting of its second council, a DNCC press release said here on Friday.

On the other hand, only re-burial registration fees have been increased to discourage people from reserving graves for their loved ones in the graveyards controlled by the DNCC.

A fee of Taka 30,000 has been fixed for reburial of each grave in the graveyards under DNCC except Banani.

In Banani graveyard, Taka 50,000 has been fixed for reburial of each grave, the release added. -BSS










