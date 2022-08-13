Class X student ends life in city

A Class X student of a private school in Dhaka allegedly died by suicide in the Motijheel area early on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Oishi Bhowmik, 15, a student of Siddheswari Girls High School.

Father of the girl, Subal Chandra Bhowmik, found her hanging from the ceiling of her room around 11:00pm on Thursday and rushed her to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), according to police.

She was declared dead by doctors at 12:10am on Friday, said Bacchu Mia,

Inspector in-Charge of DMCH police outpost.

"Her father told us that she took the extreme step after being scolded for not studying hard as she was slated to take the SSC exams next month," he said.

"The body has been sent for an autopsy," said Bacchu Mia. -UNB













