Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 8:00 AM
Lawmakers’ role is important in achieving SDGs: Speaker

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Friday said that the role of parliamentarians is important in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
"In continuation of success in achieving MDG, Bangladesh is keeping its mark of success in the field of SDGs. To maintain this continuity of success, the parliamentarians are also actively participating in the implementation of the plans and policies adopted by the government," she said.
The speaker said these during a meeting with Deputy Executive Director of Management of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Ib Petersen and other UNFPA officials concerned at the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations, a press release said.
She urged the parliamentarians to be aware of the contemporary problems of the world and try to solve these problems by strengthen public involvement.
In this case, they can also use information communication technology if necessary, she added.
The speaker further added that the concerned members of parliament can be an important means of communication with the youth population.
Mentioning that no society can move forward leaving women, the half of the population of the society, behind, she said there are various activities going on in Bangladesh for the development of women and Bangladesh is reaping benefits of it.     -BSS


