Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 7:59 AM
Home City News

EC to hold dialogue with 2 political parties on Sept 5

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) will hold dialogue with two political parties on September 5. On that day they will hold dialogue with Jatiya Party (JP) and Bangladesh National Awami Party.
EC Joint Secretary and Director (Public Relations) SM Asaduzzaman gave this information on Thursday.
He said that dialogue will be held with JP from 11:00am to 12:00pm and with Bangladesh National Awami Party from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
CEC Kazi Habibul Awal discussed with registered political parties from July 17 to July 31 regarding the 12th general elections.
28 political parties participated in the dialogue, nine parties did not respond to EC's call.









