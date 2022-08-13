Fuel price to be reduced once it falls in global market: Hasan

RAJSHAHI, Aug 12: Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday said the fuel prices will be reduced in the country when the prices will decline in the global markets.

"The fuel price will surely be downsized in the country when prices in the global markets will decline and there is no doubt in it," he said, addressing a public meeting at Mohanpur Government High School playground in Mohanpur upazila headquarter in the district as chief guest.

The minister said fuel prices have been hiked abnormally throughout the world due to the Russia-Ukraine war. "But we didn't do the same we have just gone for price adjustment," he said, adding that a certain circle has been spreading rumors capitalizing the issue.

He urged the people not to be misled hearing any rumor as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly for the welfare of the countrymen.

"Our Prime Minister launched maternal allowance, divorcee allowance and widow allowance and these benevolent steps have empowered the women," he said.

Hasan, also joint general secretary of Awami League, said there will be no trace of BNP in country's political arena in near future.

He said once upon a time bicycle was the election symbol of Muslim League and later it had changed it to lantern but the party could not be traced out even after search with lantern at present.

Likewise, BNP holds lanterns leaving behind its symbol paddy sheaf but the party cannot be found out with the lantern, he added.

The minister said BNP is trying to make the country unstable to create another 15 August. But Bangladesh Awami League is the country's biggest party and it would never let them materialize their dream, he added.

Upazila Awami League hosted the meeting to mark the 15 August National Mourning Day. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, MP, Ayen Uddin, MP, Saimum Sarwar Komol, MP, district Awami League President Anil Kumar Sarker and its general secretary Abdul Wadud Dara addressed the meeting as special guests, while Upazila Awami League president Advocate Abdus Salam was in the chair. -BSS







