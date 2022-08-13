BNDF celebrates 4th anniversary

Bangladesh Nutrition and Dietetics Forum (BNDF) on Friday celebrated its 4th anniversary.

The annual meeting of the BNDF was also held at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh chaired by its President Shamsun Naher Mohua.

General Secretary of BNDF Tamanna Chowdhury delivered opening speech, said a media release.

Professor Shaheen Ahmed, former Principal and Nutrition head of the Government College of Applied Human Science, was the chief guest.

Special guests were Prof. Dr. Modasser Ali, Advisor-BNDF (Chairman, Bangladesh Medical Research Council), Prof. Dr. Liyakot Ali, Advisor of BNDF (Chief Scientist and Advisor, Pothikrit Institute of Health Studies), Sayeda Saliha Saleheen Sultana Apa (Associate Professor Gov. College of Applied Human Science) and Loby Rahman spoke as special guests.

Chowdhury Tasneem Hasin, Associate General Secretary of BNDF) also spoke at the programme hosted by Shayela Sabrin Shormi and Nishat Sharmin Nishi. -UNB



