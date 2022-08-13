Video
Monza sign Italy forward Petagna on loan from Napoli

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

MILAN, AUG 12: Monza have signed Italy international striker Andrea Petagna on loan from Napoli ahead of the start of their first ever Serie A season, both clubs said on Friday.
In a statement, Silvio Berlusconi's club said that Petagna had signed on a one-year loan deal with an obligation to buy "should certain conditions be met".
Petagna, who has one cap for his country, is the latest in a string of signings by Monza this summer after being promoted to the top flight via the Serie B play-offs last season.
The 27-year-old target man moves after two seasons at Napoli, where he scored nine times in 57 appearances.
Monza start their campaign on Saturday with the visit of Torino and have signed almost a whole new team, bringing in Italy international Matteo Pessina, who will captain his home-town club after arriving on loan from Atalanta.
Others include Gianluca Caprari who starred for last season's surprise team Verona and Alessio Cragno, a goalkeeper known for his spectacular shot-stopping and former Inter Milan players Stefano Sensi and Andrea Ranocchia.    -AFP


