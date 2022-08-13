Video
Tuchel reveals bond with Aubameyang amid Chelsea rumours

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

LONDON, AUG 12: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said he will always have a "close bond" with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as speculation links the Barcelona forward with a move to Stamford Bridge.
The Blues are looking to reinforce their forward line after the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.
Aubameyang, who only joined Barcelona in January, would appear to fit the bill with both Premier League experience from four years at Arsenal and the time he spent under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund.
The Gabon international scored 79 goals in 95 appearances under Tuchel.
"This is totally separate from anything that is happening now, but I enjoyed a lot working with Auba while I was at Dortmund," said Tuchel on Friday at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's visit of Tottenham.
"Some players stay your players because you were very, very close, and Auba is one of those players.
"There was always straight away this close bond. They always stay your players in a way."
A behind-the-scenes documentary on Arsenal's 2021/22 season has revealed the scale of disciplinary breaches that saw Mikel Arteta freeze Aubameyang out of the Gunners' first-team squad.
However, Tuchel said "there was never an issue" with Aubameyang's discipline during their time in Germany.
Chelsea have also been linked with big money moves for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong as new owner Todd Boehly looks to put his stamp on the club.
"You don't always get what you wish for, that's why we're calm and ambitious at the same time," added Tuchel.
"It needs to be possible, we're looking for top quality, personality and good characters."
Tuchel also confirmed that Marcos Alonso is on his way to Barcelona to become the sixth signing of an incredible window for the Catalan giants despite their financial struggles.    -AFP


