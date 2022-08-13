Ten Hag does not want to lose Rashford at Man Utd

MANCHESTER, AUG 12: Erik ten Hag expects Marcus Rashford to remain at Manchester United despite rumours this week that Paris St Germain have made contact with the forward's representatives.

Rashford's form dipped dramatically last season as he scored just four goals in 25 Premier League games, which has led to him being dropped from the England squad just months before the World Cup.

The 24-year-old, who has one year left on his contract with a club option for a further year, has twice scored in wins against PSG in the Champions League at the Parc des Princes.

But Ten Hag said he is too important to lose despite his struggle for form, which continued in a 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton in the Dutch coach's first match in charge last weekend.

"He's really important," Ten Hag said. "You have seen from the first day I'm here, I'm really happy with him, I don't want to lose him.

"He's definitely in our plans at Manchester United." -AFP





















