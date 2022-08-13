Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 7:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ten Hag does not want to lose Rashford at Man Utd

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164

MANCHESTER, AUG 12: Erik ten Hag expects Marcus Rashford to remain at Manchester United despite rumours this week that Paris St Germain have made contact with the forward's representatives.
Rashford's form dipped dramatically last season as he scored just four goals in 25 Premier League games, which has led to him being dropped from the England squad just months before the World Cup.
The 24-year-old, who has one year left on his contract with a club option for a further year, has twice scored in wins against PSG in the Champions League at the Parc des Princes.
But Ten Hag said he is too important to lose despite his struggle for form, which continued in a 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton in the Dutch coach's first match in charge last weekend.
"He's really important," Ten Hag said. "You have seen from the first day I'm here, I'm really happy with him, I don't want to lose him.
"He's definitely in our plans at Manchester United."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tottenham's Premier League title credentials face Chelsea test
Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown
Monza sign Italy forward Petagna on loan from Napoli
Liverpool will not panic buy despite Thiago injury blow, says Klopp
Kyrgios schools de Minaur to reach Montreal quarter-finals
Razzetti claims European 400m medley gold, Hosszu wins 97th medal
Barca sign 100-mn euro digital deal
Tuchel reveals bond with Aubameyang amid Chelsea rumours


Latest News
Officials set to make public sealed Trump search warrant
One killed, three injured in Ctg road accident
Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
BNP won't find way to flee if AL takes to street: Quader
Low-lying areas of 15 coastal districts face flood risk
Tidal surge inundates parts of Sundarbans
53 more dengue patients hospitalised
'Boat of development' now heading towards Sri Lanka: GM Quader
First UN ship for Ukrainian grain to dock Friday
Man held for killing his wife in Savar
Most Read News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
UN chief calls for demilitarised zone at Ukraine nuclear plant
Barcelona sell off assets to make signings in attempt to restore glory days
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Two Indians held with phensedyl in Lalmonirhat border
Man's hanging body recovered in Sirajganj
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft