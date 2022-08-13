Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 7:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Chakabva to lead Zimbabwe in India ODI series

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173

HARARE, AUG 12: Regis Chakabva will skipper Zimbabwe in three one-day internationals against India in Harare from August 18 as regular captain Craig Ervine has a torn hamstring.
The top-order batsman-cum-wicketkeeper captained Zimbabwe to a winning 2-0 lead over Bangladesh last Sunday in another ODI series, before a sprained hand ruled him out of a final-match loss.
Zimbabwe will face India in a positive mood after 2-1 ODI and Twenty20 series victories over Bangladesh this month.
Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza, who starred in the ODI series, is part of a 17-man squad named on Thursday by recently hired coach Dave Houghton.
His unbeaten knocks of 135 and 117 played pivotal roles in building a 2-0 lead over the Bangladeshis through two brilliant run chases. Since replacing India-born Lalchand Rajput as coach in June, Houghton has steered Zimbabwe to nine wins in 11 ODI and T20 matches.
Apart from Ervine, Zimbabwe will be without Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara and Wellington Masakadza, all injured, and unavailable former skipper Sean Williams against India.
The series, part of the Cricket World Cup Super League, will be staged at the Harare Sports Club.

Squad
Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (capt/wkt), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tottenham's Premier League title credentials face Chelsea test
Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown
Monza sign Italy forward Petagna on loan from Napoli
Liverpool will not panic buy despite Thiago injury blow, says Klopp
Kyrgios schools de Minaur to reach Montreal quarter-finals
Razzetti claims European 400m medley gold, Hosszu wins 97th medal
Barca sign 100-mn euro digital deal
Tuchel reveals bond with Aubameyang amid Chelsea rumours


Latest News
Officials set to make public sealed Trump search warrant
One killed, three injured in Ctg road accident
Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
BNP won't find way to flee if AL takes to street: Quader
Low-lying areas of 15 coastal districts face flood risk
Tidal surge inundates parts of Sundarbans
53 more dengue patients hospitalised
'Boat of development' now heading towards Sri Lanka: GM Quader
First UN ship for Ukrainian grain to dock Friday
Man held for killing his wife in Savar
Most Read News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
UN chief calls for demilitarised zone at Ukraine nuclear plant
Barcelona sell off assets to make signings in attempt to restore glory days
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Two Indians held with phensedyl in Lalmonirhat border
Man's hanging body recovered in Sirajganj
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft