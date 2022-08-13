Ritu sets national record in high jump

Bangladesh's Ritu Akhtar has set a national record in the women's high jump event in the ongoing 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey.

Two female athletes - Umme Hafsa Rumki and Ritu Akhter - participated in the high jump event. Ritu Akhtar finished seventh in the Games with a jump of 1.73 meters though she could not cross the height of 1.76 meters despite her three attempts.

Umme Hafsa Rumki finished the ninth position with a jump of 1.70 meters. After clearing 1.65 meters in her first attempt, she successfully jumped 1.70 meters in her second attempt, but she eventually failed to clear 1.73 meters in the third attempt.

In the women's handball, Bangladesh lost to Senegal by 25-45 goals after trailing the first half by 11-19 goals. Bangladesh eve handball team will face Afghanistan in the seventh place-deciding match.

In the gymnastics event, gymnast Abu Saeed Rafi finished 14th out of 28 in the individual all-around. Shishir Ahmed could not take part in all the floor exercise events due to his leg injury, but participated in the rings competition for the team championship and finished the sixth position. Bangladesh reached the final round in athletics and gymnastics and also played quarter-finals in table tennis of games which clearly indicated that athletes are giving their maximum effort within their limited capacity in the games.

Meanwhile, the table tennis, gymnastics and athletics disciplines of Bangladesh have been completed in the Games. Handball will also conclude through the seventh-place deciding match. -BSS


















