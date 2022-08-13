Video
Women\'s Hockey

Bangladesh gets invitation to play AHF Women's Cup

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196
Sports Reporter

Women's Hockey
The governing body of local hockey has received an invitation to play the upcoming Women's Cup of Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to be played in October or November this year.
The local girls played their last international match three years ago. Since then, the Bangladesh women's hockey team has been out of the game. In June, there was an opportunity for the girls to play an international event. But Bangladesh did not take advantage of that opportunity. Bangladesh did not play the Asian Games qualifier hockey in Indonesia.
Now, there is an opportunity for the girls to get an international exposure in the Asian level. The AHF Women's Cup will be held in Kazakhstan and Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) is positive to participate in this under-21 tournament.
Acting general secretary of the federation Mohammad Yousuf said, "I think we should play this tournament. Because girls did not get a chance to play for a long time. I have sent the proposal to our President (BHF). We will inform the organisers (AHF) as soon as he gives permission. We must make an entry by 22 August."
Meanwhile, the federation is also planning to organise a domestic tournament with girls later this month. The federation will divide the girls into four teams in the tournament and it would be called the Development Cup. But this tournament is also waiting for an approval of the president.
The federation's acting general secretary said, "If we do not participate in the tournament in Kazakhstan, then this domestic tournament for women will be useful as a preparation. The tournament is expected to start in the last week of August. '
Meanwhile, the Under-21 Asia Cup was scheduled to be held this year, but it has been postponed to next year. Mohammad Yousuf said that the Asian Hockey Federation will organize the women's tournament this year, taking the boys to 2023.


