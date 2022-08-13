Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 7:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Brazilians march in ‘defense of democracy’

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

SAO PAULO, Aug 12: Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets of Sao Paulo Thursday in "defense of democracy" after President Jair Bolsonaro's sustained attacks on democratic institutions, weeks ahead of elections.
The demonstrations were sparked by fears the far-right leader, lagging in opinion polls, would not respect the outcome of October's vote given his repeated attempts to cast doubt on Brazil's electoral system.
"After 200 years of independence in Brazil, we should be thinking about our future... but we are focused on preventing a regression," University of Sao Paulo rector Carlos Gilberto Junior told a gathering of hundreds of academics, business and trade union leaders and civil society members.
Outside the campus, thousands held up banners denouncing Bolsonaro and proclaiming: "Respect the vote, respect the people."
Some were dressed as electronic voting machines, whose exclusive use Bolsonaro has claimed makes cheating easier.
"Our president has already given indications that he will do everything possible to prevent elections," architect Sabrina Cunha, 62, told AFP.
"I was from the student movement during the military dictatorship (1964-1985), I know what awaits us," she added.
At the university gathering, a video was shown of Brazilian artists reading out of a petition "in defense of the democratic state of law."
The document has garnered more than 900,000 signatures since being posted online to weeks ago.
"We are living a moment of great peril for democratic normality, of risk for institutions, with insinuations of non-compliance with election results," reads the text.
Demonstrations were also planned for Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia.
Voters in Brazil cast their ballots electronically at voting stations.
But Bolsonaro has long argued for a paper printout to be made of each vote cast, suggesting the absence of a paper trail enables cheating.
He has not provided evidence of fraud, and the Superior Electoral Court insists the system is fair and transparent.
Last month, Bolsonaro repeated his claims at a meeting with foreign ambassadors, prompting the US embassy to later say Brazil's electoral system was a "model for the world."
His repeated attacks have led analysts to fear Bolsonaro may refuse to accept defeat like his former American counterpart Donald Trump, whose supporters stormed the US Capitol after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.
Several Brazilian business associations have also published public letters of concern, including the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) and the Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo (Fiesp).
This is seen as a setback for Bolsonaro, who drew much support from the business sector in his 2018 election.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazilians march in ‘defense of democracy’
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Swiss mountain pass ice to melt completely within weeks
Assistant Chief of Air Staff Air Vice Marshal distributes certificates
8 fishermen go missing as 2 trawlers capsize in rough sea
Orientation for freshers at USTC
Fugitive JMB member held in Narsingdi
151 Bangladeshi students get Erasmus+ scholarships


Latest News
Officials set to make public sealed Trump search warrant
One killed, three injured in Ctg road accident
Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
BNP won't find way to flee if AL takes to street: Quader
Low-lying areas of 15 coastal districts face flood risk
Tidal surge inundates parts of Sundarbans
53 more dengue patients hospitalised
'Boat of development' now heading towards Sri Lanka: GM Quader
First UN ship for Ukrainian grain to dock Friday
Man held for killing his wife in Savar
Most Read News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
UN chief calls for demilitarised zone at Ukraine nuclear plant
Barcelona sell off assets to make signings in attempt to restore glory days
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Two Indians held with phensedyl in Lalmonirhat border
Man's hanging body recovered in Sirajganj
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft