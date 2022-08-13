Video
Saturday, 13 August, 2022
Guterres expresses ‘clear commitment’ to North Korea denuclearisation

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

SEOUL, Aug 12: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday expressed his "clear commitment" to North Korea's denuclearisation during his visit to Seoul, weeks after Pyongyang said it was "ready to mobilise" its nuclear deterrent.
Guterres arrived in Seoul on Thursday following a trip to Japan, where he gave a speech to mark the 77th anniversary of the world's first nuclear bomb attack in Hiroshima. He has also been to Mongolia.
"I would like to reaffirm our clear commitment to the full, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, of the DPRK," he said at his meeting with South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol, using North Korea's official name.    -AFP



