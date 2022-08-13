Video
Home Foreign News

EU presidency mulls visa ban for all Russians

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200

PRAGUE, Aug 12: The Czech Republic, which holds the rotating EU presidency, said Friday that a blanket ban on visas for all Russian travellers could be the bloc's next sanction on Moscow.
"The flat halting of Russian visas by all EU member states could be another very effective sanction," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said in a statement obtained by AFP.
He said he would propose the idea at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Prague at the end of August.
"In a time of Russian aggression, which the Kremlin keeps on escalating, there cannot be talks about common tourism for Russian citizens," said Lipavsky.
The EU has so far come up with six sanction packages against Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the West to ban all Russian travellers in an interview with the Washington Post this week, saying Russians should "live in their own world until they change their philosophy". The Czech Republic stopped issuing visas for ordinary Russians on February 25, a day after Russia invaded Ukraine.
But Russian tourists are still flowing into Europe through Finland. Once they enter the visa-free Schengen zone, the Russians -- including spies -- are free to travel across most of Europe.    -AFP









