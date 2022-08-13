World Elephant Day observed at Kaptai



A rally was brought out from Prashanti Park in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati on Friday morning on the occasion of the World Elephant Day-2022. photo: observer

Chattogram South Forest Division organized different programmes to mark the day.

A rally was brought out in the morning and paraded main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at Prashanti Park in the upazila. Forestry Divisional Officer ANM Abdul Wadud was present as the chief guest at the programme with Chattogram South Forest Department Officer Saleh Md Shoaib Khan in the chair.

Forest Department Kaptai Range Officer Khandaker Mahmudul Haque Murad delivered the welcome speech.

