Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 7:56 AM
World Elephant Day observed at Kaptai

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Our Correspondent

A rally was brought out from Prashanti Park in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati on Friday morning on the occasion of the World Elephant Day-2022. photo: observer

A rally was brought out from Prashanti Park in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati on Friday morning on the occasion of the World Elephant Day-2022. photo: observer

RANGAMATI, Aug 12: The World Elephant Day was observed in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Chattogram South Forest Division organized different programmes to mark the day.
A rally was brought out in the morning and paraded main streets in the town.
Later on, a discussion meeting was held at Prashanti Park in the upazila. Forestry Divisional Officer ANM Abdul Wadud was present as the chief guest at the programme with Chattogram South Forest Department Officer Saleh Md Shoaib Khan in the chair.
Forest Department Kaptai Range Officer Khandaker Mahmudul Haque Murad delivered the welcome speech.
Assistant Conservator of Forest Ganga Prasad Chakma, CMC President Kazi Maksudur Rahman Babul, Kaptai Press Club President Md Kabir Hossain, No. 4 Union Parishad Chairman Engineer Abdul Latif, and Vice-president of Chirai Wood Traders' Association Lokman Ahmed, among others, also spoke at the meeting.



