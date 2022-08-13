Video
Two women among 4 jailed for life in human trafficking case

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGANJ, Aug 12: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced four persons including two women to life-term in jail in a human trafficking case.
Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Nazmul Huque Shyamol delivered the judgement in the afternoon.
The convicts are Morzina Begum, Jesmin Begum, Md Titu and Sahabuddin. Among them, Jesmin Begum is absconding while others were present at the courtroom.
Besides, the convicts have been fined Tk 1,00,000. Four more persons were acquitted from the case.
Police Inspector Asaduzzaman said eight-year old boy Bayezid went missing on December 27, 2016. On January 9 of the following year, a woman went to the RAB-11 office in Narayanganj and informed that her son Bayezid was abducted. The abductors were seeking ransom for his release over phones. They threatened to kill Bayezid if ransom was not paid.
Later on, RAB strengthened its vigilance and rescued Bayezid from Chittagong Road area on January 18. Then, eight persons were arrested in connection with their involvement in the incident.
After recording depositions of 18 witnesses in the human trafficking case, the court gave life-term jail sentences to four accused.







