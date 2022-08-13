Two to die, three get life term in murder, drug cases

Separate courts on Wednesday sentenced two men to death and three others to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and drug cases in three districts- Sirajganj, Gopalganj and Joypurhat.

SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a young man to death for killing a schoolgirl in Belkuchi Upazila in 2021.

Sirajganj District and Sessions Judge Court Judge Fazle Khoda Nazir handed down the verdict.

The condemned convict is Sanjay Chandra Sarker, 22, son of late Mongla Chandra Sarker, a resident of Shilakura Village under Daulatpur Union in the upazila.

The court also fined the convict Tk 50,000.

Sirajganj District and Sessions Judge Court Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Abdur Rahman confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Puja Sarker, daughter of Shree Pabitra Sarker of Sholakura Village under the upazila, was a ninth grader at Sholakura Mariam Girls' High School. Sanjay Chandra Sarker often proposed love to Puja but she rejected his proposal.

On May 3 in 2021, Sanjay Sarker killed Puja with a sharp knife in her house as she rejected his love proposal again.

Later on, Puja Sarker's father Pabitra Sarker filed a case with Belkuchi Police Station (PS) being the plaintiff. Then, police arrested Sanjay Chandra Sarker.

Arrested Sanjay gave a confessional statement before the court. After long trial, the court delivered the verdict on Wednesday.

GOPALGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday has sentenced three people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a man in Muksudpur Upazila in 2016.

Gopalganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The convicts are Haider Molla, 62, Yunus Molla, 35, and Hitler Molla, 32, residents of Chaocha Village in the upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.

Two other accused in the case Akhter Molla and Sagor Molla have been given one year and six months jail respectively. The court also acquitted 11 accused from the case as charges against them were not proved.

According to the prosecution, the convicts attacked on Abdul Wadut Khan on July 8 in 2016 over fishing issue and took away all fishes, leaving Wadut critically injured. He died while undergoing treatment at Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex.

A case was filed by the deceased's son Alim Khan with Muksudpur PS accusing 16 people.

Dipok Kumar Sikder, investigation officer of the case, submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on March 21, 2017 after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday afternoon after examining the case records and witnesses.

JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a youth to death in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act in Akkelpur Upazila in 2021.

Joypurhat Additional District and Sessions Judge Golam Sarwar handed down the verdict at around 11:30 am.

The condemned convict is Nazmul Hossain, 25, hails from Naogaon District.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.

PP of the court Advocate Nripendranath Mandal confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Nazmul was arrested by members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) along with 54.70 grams of heroin from Gangaprasad Village in the upazila on January 19, 2021.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Akkelpur PS accusing Nazmul in this regard.

Later on, Sub-Inspector of the PS Rayhan Ali submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on February 25, 2021.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday after examining the case records and witnesses.











