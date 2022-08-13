Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 7:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two held in Rangamati while trafficking wildlife to Ctg

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Our Correspondent

RANGAMATI, Aug 12: Forest Department detained two people in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon when they were trafficking wildlife to Chattogram.
The detained persons are Chandu Chakma, 38, and Nannu Mia, 37.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of Kaptai Forest Department, with the help of Bangladesh Army, conducted a drive in Jeebantoli area at around 4pm and caught the duo, said its official Khandaker Mahmudul Haque Murad.
He further said a pair of Myna bird and a Takshak was rescued from their possession.
However, the detained persons were produced before a court after filing a case against them, the official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Elephant Day observed at Kaptai
Two women among 4 jailed for life in human trafficking case
Two to die, three get life term in murder, drug cases
Two held in Rangamati while trafficking wildlife to Ctg
Six electrocuted in four dists
Fuel price hike stops fishers to net fish
Nine ‘commit suicide’ in five districts
Five minors among six drown


Latest News
Officials set to make public sealed Trump search warrant
One killed, three injured in Ctg road accident
Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
BNP won't find way to flee if AL takes to street: Quader
Low-lying areas of 15 coastal districts face flood risk
Tidal surge inundates parts of Sundarbans
53 more dengue patients hospitalised
'Boat of development' now heading towards Sri Lanka: GM Quader
First UN ship for Ukrainian grain to dock Friday
Man held for killing his wife in Savar
Most Read News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
UN chief calls for demilitarised zone at Ukraine nuclear plant
Barcelona sell off assets to make signings in attempt to restore glory days
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Two Indians held with phensedyl in Lalmonirhat border
Man's hanging body recovered in Sirajganj
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft