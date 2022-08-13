Two held in Rangamati while trafficking wildlife to Ctg

RANGAMATI, Aug 12: Forest Department detained two people in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon when they were trafficking wildlife to Chattogram.

The detained persons are Chandu Chakma, 38, and Nannu Mia, 37.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Kaptai Forest Department, with the help of Bangladesh Army, conducted a drive in Jeebantoli area at around 4pm and caught the duo, said its official Khandaker Mahmudul Haque Murad.

He further said a pair of Myna bird and a Takshak was rescued from their possession.

However, the detained persons were produced before a court after filing a case against them, the official added.















