Six electrocuted in four dists

Six people including two schoolboys and a woman have been electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Natore, Brahmanbaria, Habiganj and Gazipur, in four days.

NATORE: Three people including a minor boy and a woman have been electrocuted in separate incidents in Sadar, Singra and Lalpur upazilas of the district in three days.

A minor child was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Monirul Islam, 9, son of Md Musa, a resident of Shibdurpur Village in the upazila. He was a third grader of a local primary school.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Monirul came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was playing in his house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

On the other hand, an elderly man has been electrocuted in Singra Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Iman Ali, 66, son of late Mosiruddin, was a resident of Chhatua Village under Italy Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Iman Ali came in contact with an electric wire while picking palms next to his house in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Singra Police Station (PS) Noor-e-Alam Siddiqi confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

On the other hand, a woman was electrocuted in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Rina Rani Sheel, 45, wife of late Samar Chandra Sheel, a resident of Walia Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rina Rani came in contact with live electricity while she was trying to save her chicken from mongoose, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

Lalpur PS OC Monowaruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

BRAHMANBARIA: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Sarail Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ifrat Bhuiyan, 16, son of Hakim Bhuiyan, a resident of Deora Purbapara Village under Shahajadapur Union in the upazila. He was an SSC examinee from Deora Adarsha High School this year.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Irfat came in contact with an electric wire at around 12:30pm on Tuesday while he was cutting branches of a tree on the house yard, which left him critically injured.

Later on, he was rescued, but succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Sarail PS OC Aslam Hossain confirmed the incident.

HABIGANJ: A construction worker was electrocuted in Ajmeriganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mofazzal Hossain, 22, son of Gias Uddin, a resident of Nagar Gram Village in the upazila.

Locals and the deceased's family sources said Mofazzal was working along with other workers in an under construction building owned by one Ranjit Sutradhar in Nagar gram area at around 11am.

At that time, he came in contact with an electric wire, which left him critically injured.

Critically injured Mofazzal was rescued and rushed to Ajmeriganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ajmeriganj PS OC Abu Hanif confirmed the incident.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A man was electrocuted in Sreepur Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Tofazzal Hossain, 35, son of late Ramjan Ali, a resident of Vangnahati area under Sreepur Municipality.

Locals and the deceased's relatives said Tofazzal came in contact with an electric wire at early hours of Sunday while he was connecting an auto-van charger in his house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and immediately took to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.









