Fuel price hike stops fishers to net fish



Fishermen seen passing idle time at a fishing ghat in Char Fasson Upazila recently. Soon after the latest fuel price adjustment at night, most of the fishers of Char Fasson did not go to the river on the next day. photo: observer

Soon after the latest fuel price adjustment at night, most of them did not go to the river for fishing on the next day.

A visit to a number of fishing stations including Betua Ghat, Samraj Ghat, Natun Suiz, Khejur Gachhia, Jacob Fishery Ghat, Beribhanga Ghat, Bosksi Ghat, Dhalchar, and Charpatila Ghat found a decreased number of river-going fishers. Many were seen passing idle time at their respective fishing ghats. Warehouses were almost free of fishers.

According to sources at the Department of Fisheries in Char Fasson, the number of registered fishers in the upazila is 44,311.

Some 10-12 fishers including Manik Maji, Bashir Maji, Rahim Maji, and Kalam Maji at the Samraj Ghat said, each fishing boat boards some eight/nine fishermen. It costs about Tk 3,000-4,000 for preparing a boat for going to the river. But half of their cost cannot be lifted from the sale of hilsa and other fishes. Now excessive fuel price hike has compelled them to stop going for fishing.

Many fishing boats have been parked on river banks. Kawsar Maji and Noor Nabi Maji at Nasir Maji Ghat under Dular Haat Police Station in the upazila said, each fisher gets only Tk 150-200 of one time sale of fishes including hilsa. But at present daily wage of a labourer is Tk 500-700.

Fisher Hasem Ali said, they went to the river recently with their fishing boat having refilled with ten litre diesel at Tk 850. They returned to their ghat in the next morning with fishes of Tk 500 only. For going again to the river they went to fuel shop, but per litre diesel price was asked Tk 115. Later on, they did not purchase fuel and went back home.

Warehouse Owner Jahangir at Khejur Gachhia Ghat under Hazariganj Union said, his warehouse has 10-12 trawlers. Half of these fishing boats stopped going to the river earlier because of counting loss.

He further said, there are over 100 fishing trawlers at that ghat. Of these, only 15-20 go to the river. But they can hardly lift their costs. If the situation continues, remaining trawlers will suspend their operation, he maintained.





















