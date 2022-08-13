Nine ‘commit suicide’ in five districts

Nine people including six females have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in five districts- Sirajganj, Bhola, Laxmipur, Thakurgaon and Dinajpur, in recent times.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A teenager and a young woman have reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Lalmohan Upazila of the district in two days.

A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the upazila early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mst Liza Akhter, 15, daughter of Md Mahiuddin, a resident of Sluice Gate area under Badarpur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's mother Jharna Begum said Liza went to sleep in her room after having dinner on Wednesday night.

As she did not respond on Thursday morning, the family members broke open the door and saw the body of Liza was hanging from the ceiling of the room.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's mother further said Liza got married with a man of Narayanganj a couple of months back.

She came to visit her parents' house recently and did not want to go back to her husband's house.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a young woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jaynab Bibi, 21, daughter of Abdul Bari, a resident of Chairman Bazar area in the upazila.

According to local sources, Jaynab Bibi had been suffering from illness for long.

Following this, she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of a room in her house as she could not bear the severe pain of illness.

Being informed, police recovered her body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Lalmohan PS OC (Investigation) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Chauhali Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mariam Sundari, 19, wife of Sohel Rana, a resident of Char Bausha Village under Omarpur Union in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Chauhali PS Golam Mostafa said Mariam hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of a room in the house of her mother in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body at night and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members claimed that Mariam had been suffering from mental illness for long.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Chauhali PS in this connection, the SI added.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Two people including a woman have reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Raipur Upazila of the district in four days.

An elderly man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the upazila on Wednesday morning.

Deceased was Md Abdur Rab Abdullah, 60, son of late Shafi Ullah, was a resident of Purba Keroa Village under Keroa Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Abdur Rab had an altercation with his wife Hosne Ara Begum on Tuesday night over family issues.

As a sequel to it, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in a betel nut garden next to his house.

The family members saw his hanging body at around 7am and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11am and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Raipur PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Hasan Jahangir said necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

Keroa Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Shahinur Begum Rekha confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a woman has reportedly committed suicide over a feud with her daughter-in-law in Raipur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Fatema Begum, 55, wife of late Abdul Ali, a resident of Dakshin Gaiarchar Village under Char Ababil Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Fatema Begum committed suicide by taking poison in her room not being able to bear the torture of her daughter-in-law.

Being informed, police recovered her body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Haidarganj PS OC Surenjit Barua confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.

THAKURGAON: Two young lovers have reportedly committed suicide in Sadar Upazila of the district in two days.

The deceased were identified as Pratipaksha, 18, son of Barman of Patiadangi Village, and Ratna Rani Sarker, 14, daughter of Binoy Sarker of Rajarampur Village under Rajagaon Union in the upazila. Pratipaksha was a twelfth grader at a local college while Ratna Rani studied in class eight at Darajgaon Hamid Ali Khan High School. Locals said the two had a love affair.

Rajagaon UP Chairman Khademul Islam said Pratipaksha committed suicide on Monday night.

Hearing the news, Ratna Rani committed suicide at dawn on Tuesday.

The reason behind their committing suicide could not be known immediately, the UP chairman added.

Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Kamal Hossain said on information, police recovered the bodies on Tuesday morning and sent those to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Filing of two unnatural death cases with the PS is underway in these connections, the OC added.

DINAJPUR: Two people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Chirirbandar and Ghoraghat upazilas of the district in two days.

A young man has committed suicide after jumping under a train in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Mostakim Hossain, 20, was the son of Babul Hossain, a resident of Nanderai Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Mustakim jumped under the Dhaka-bound Panchagarh Express Train from Panchagarh in the afternoon leaving his girlfriend standing beside the railway track.

Locals rescued seriously injured Mustakim and rushed him to Chirirbandar Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

On the other hand, a woman has reportedly committed suicide in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sarbanu, 45, a resident of Debipur Village under Singra Union in the the upazila.

It was learnt that the woman committed suicide by taking poison at around 2pm due to a quarrel with her husband and daughter-in-law.

On information, police recovered her body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ghoraghat PS OC Mominul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.











