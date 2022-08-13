Video
Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 7:56 AM
Five minors among six drown

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Our Correspondents

Five minor children and an SSC examinee drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Dinajpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Sylhet and Kushtia, in four days.
GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Tanvir Ahmed, 4, son of Thanda Mia, and Ayat Mia, 3, son of Hanna Mia, residents of Chengram Hijalgari Village in the upazila. They were cousin brothers in relation.
Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghoraghat Police Station Abu Hasan Kabir said Tanvir and Ayat drowned in a pond in the area at around 9am while they were playing near its bank.
Later on, locals recovered the bodies from the pond at around 10am, the OC added.
CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: A minor child drowned in a canal in Chilmari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Bayezid, 3, son of Md Raju Mia, a resident of Gabertal area in the upazila.
Local sources said Bayezid fell in a canal nearby the house at around 10am while he was playing beside it.
Later on, the family members recovered his body from the canal.
SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Jihad Mia, 7, son of Rezaul Islam, a resident of Hasanpara Village in the upazila. He was a first grader at Khamarpara Government Primary School.
Local sources said Jihad went to take a bath in a pond in Pirerhat area under Dhaperhat Union of the upazila at noon.
At one stage of bathing, he drowned there.
Later on, locals recovered his body from the pond.
Dhaperhat Union Parishad Member Mehedi Hasan Ekramul confirmed the incident.    
SYLHET: A girl drowned in a haor in Fenchuganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Nusrat Frdausi Rimu, 12, was the daughter of Sejul Mia, a resident of Chhatrish Village in the upazila. She was a seventh grader of a local school.
It was learnt that Rimu was going to the school riding by a boat in the morning. The boat sank in the Burikeri Haor. There were 19 students in that boat.
Meanwhile, locals rescued 17 to 18 students alive, but Rimu drowned there.
Later on, police recovered her body from the water body.
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: An SSC examinee drowned in the Padma River in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The deceased was identified as Roni Hossain, 14, son of Tofazzal Pramanik, a resident of Boiragirchar Chhamsartala Village under No. 4 Moricha Union in the upazila. He was an SSC examinee from Philipnagar High School this year.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Roni along with his four to five friends went to the Padma River to take a bath at noon.
At one stage of bathing, Roni went missing in the river at around 1:30pm.
Later on, locals rescued him and rushed to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.


