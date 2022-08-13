Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three arrested for killing night guard at Ghoraghat

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Our Correspondent

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR, Aug 12: Police arrested three people from Ghoraghat Upazila in the district in connection with the murder of night guard Sabuj Islam on Wednesday night.
The arrested are Mozam Binodon Park Owner Md Mozammel Haque Mozam, 68, his son-in-law Raju Mia, 27, and Park Manager Md Shahinur, 32.
On Wednesday morning, police recovered the throat-slit body of the night guard from the park.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghoraghat Police Station Mominul Islam said that Sabuj Islam's elder sister Selina Khatun lodged a case mentioning the names of four people and several others unknown people.
The OC said police arrested the four people at night after conducting separate drives in different places in the upazila.
However, the arrested were sent to jail on Thursday afternoon following a court order, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Elephant Day observed at Kaptai
Two women among 4 jailed for life in human trafficking case
Two to die, three get life term in murder, drug cases
Two held in Rangamati while trafficking wildlife to Ctg
Six electrocuted in four dists
Fuel price hike stops fishers to net fish
Nine ‘commit suicide’ in five districts
Five minors among six drown


Latest News
Officials set to make public sealed Trump search warrant
One killed, three injured in Ctg road accident
Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
BNP won't find way to flee if AL takes to street: Quader
Low-lying areas of 15 coastal districts face flood risk
Tidal surge inundates parts of Sundarbans
53 more dengue patients hospitalised
'Boat of development' now heading towards Sri Lanka: GM Quader
First UN ship for Ukrainian grain to dock Friday
Man held for killing his wife in Savar
Most Read News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
UN chief calls for demilitarised zone at Ukraine nuclear plant
Barcelona sell off assets to make signings in attempt to restore glory days
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Two Indians held with phensedyl in Lalmonirhat border
Man's hanging body recovered in Sirajganj
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft