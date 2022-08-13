Three arrested for killing night guard at Ghoraghat

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR, Aug 12: Police arrested three people from Ghoraghat Upazila in the district in connection with the murder of night guard Sabuj Islam on Wednesday night.

The arrested are Mozam Binodon Park Owner Md Mozammel Haque Mozam, 68, his son-in-law Raju Mia, 27, and Park Manager Md Shahinur, 32.

On Wednesday morning, police recovered the throat-slit body of the night guard from the park.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghoraghat Police Station Mominul Islam said that Sabuj Islam's elder sister Selina Khatun lodged a case mentioning the names of four people and several others unknown people.

The OC said police arrested the four people at night after conducting separate drives in different places in the upazila.

However, the arrested were sent to jail on Thursday afternoon following a court order, the OC added.















