Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Fishes die in Baronai River as jute retting pollutes water

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Our Correspondent

A view of jute retting in the Baronai River at Naldanga. photo: observer

A view of jute retting in the Baronai River at Naldanga. photo: observer

NATORE, Aug 12: Different species of local fishes are continuing to die in the Baronai River in Naldanga Upazila of the district due to oxygen deficit.
The oxygen shortage in the river was confirmed by the Department of Fisheries (DoF)-Natore. This has been caused by water pollution in the river because of jute retting.
Half dead fishes like Ruhi, Katla, Kalibaush, Puti, Tengra, etc are floating on the river. Locals are catching Ruhi, Katla and Chital fishes of 10-15 kg weight in half dead condition.
Locals said, amid shortage of water in different water bodies due to lack of rainfall, most jute growers arranged their jute plants retting in the water. So the river water has been polluted. they added.
Abul Kalam Azad, DoF officer in the district, said, there are six shelters for fish preservation in the Baronai River. The water of the river has become polluted for retting jute plants.
The oxygen has decreased in the water, and that is why fishes are dying, he added.
He further said, jute retting should be stopped immediately otherwise fishes cannot be saved.
He advised the Upazila Fisheries Officer and the local administration to increase awareness campaign among people in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Elephant Day observed at Kaptai
Two women among 4 jailed for life in human trafficking case
Two to die, three get life term in murder, drug cases
Two held in Rangamati while trafficking wildlife to Ctg
Six electrocuted in four dists
Fuel price hike stops fishers to net fish
Nine ‘commit suicide’ in five districts
Five minors among six drown


Latest News
Officials set to make public sealed Trump search warrant
One killed, three injured in Ctg road accident
Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
BNP won't find way to flee if AL takes to street: Quader
Low-lying areas of 15 coastal districts face flood risk
Tidal surge inundates parts of Sundarbans
53 more dengue patients hospitalised
'Boat of development' now heading towards Sri Lanka: GM Quader
First UN ship for Ukrainian grain to dock Friday
Man held for killing his wife in Savar
Most Read News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
UN chief calls for demilitarised zone at Ukraine nuclear plant
Barcelona sell off assets to make signings in attempt to restore glory days
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Two Indians held with phensedyl in Lalmonirhat border
Man's hanging body recovered in Sirajganj
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft