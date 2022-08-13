Fishes die in Baronai River as jute retting pollutes water



A view of jute retting in the Baronai River at Naldanga. photo: observer

The oxygen shortage in the river was confirmed by the Department of Fisheries (DoF)-Natore. This has been caused by water pollution in the river because of jute retting.

Half dead fishes like Ruhi, Katla, Kalibaush, Puti, Tengra, etc are floating on the river. Locals are catching Ruhi, Katla and Chital fishes of 10-15 kg weight in half dead condition.

Locals said, amid shortage of water in different water bodies due to lack of rainfall, most jute growers arranged their jute plants retting in the water. So the river water has been polluted. they added.

Abul Kalam Azad, DoF officer in the district, said, there are six shelters for fish preservation in the Baronai River. The water of the river has become polluted for retting jute plants.

The oxygen has decreased in the water, and that is why fishes are dying, he added.

He further said, jute retting should be stopped immediately otherwise fishes cannot be saved.

He advised the Upazila Fisheries Officer and the local administration to increase awareness campaign among people in this regard.









